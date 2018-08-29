Congress list for weakest 80 MP seats to be out by September 12: Kamal Nath

Anurag Singh By

BHOPAL: Eyeing a comeback in Madhya Pradesh after 15 years, the Opposition Congress will first finalise its list of candidates for 80 seats which are its weakest electoral turf in the Assembly poll-bound state.

"We'll start with finalizing candidates for around 80 seats on which we haven't won for a long time and declare the list by September 12. The candidate selection will be based on findings of an independent people's survey being done to decide the best possible candidate on each of the 230 seats. The preliminary report of this survey will be with us by September 4," former Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kamal Nath told journalists in Bhopal.

"Winnability and getting the right caste combination will be the key factors governing the choice of candidates on the seats," he added.

While maintaining that talks were still on with like-minded Opposition parties for an alliance in the state, Nath said, "We're in discussion particularly with the BSP. Three days back I was in New Delhi for talks on alliance with the BSP, we're continuing with our talks with BSP."

"When it comes to deciding on alliance, be it with BSP, SP or Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) we are zeroing in on the previous records of each party on each seat, to ensure the strongest candidate can serve our common purpose of defeating the BJP," he maintained.

Nath's statement about talks with BSP on alliance are still continuing comes a few days after a senior BSP leader and former UP minister Ramachal Rajbhar had reportedly announced in Bhind district of MP that the party would contest the MP polls alone.

The MPCC chief, while maintaining that the Assembly polls are likely to be held in November-end said, “We're working on finalizing the manifesto which will not be a conventional Ghoshna Patra (a documents of announcements), but instead a Vachan Patra (document of commitments and promises).

On the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's announcement of populist schemes like electricity at a monthly flat rate of Rs 200 and waiving off present power dues of poorer sections, Nath questioned why this was happening three to four months before Assembly polls.