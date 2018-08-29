Home Nation

Crack-down on activists is attempt to shift focus away from Sanatan Sanstha: Prakash Ambedkar

Ambedkar also alleged that police have made contradictory claims about the violence at Bhima Koregaon near Pune in January.

Published: 29th August 2018 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bharip Bahujan Maha Sangh leader Prakash Ambedkar. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar today claimed that arrests of Left-wing activists for alleged Maoist links were aimed at diverting the attention from the "probe" against Sanatan Sanstha, a right-wing Hindu outifit.

He also alleged that police have made contradictory claims about the violence at Bhima Koregaon near Pune in January.

"The BJP-led government wants to shift the focus away from ongoing investigation into the Sanatan Sanstha, so such raids are being carried out," Ambedkar told PTI.

"The Pune rural police, which is probing the Bhima Koregaon violence, have registered FIR against Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote, both known for aggressive right-wing stand. Both allegedly instigated the violence," he said.

"But officials of Vishrambagwada police station (in Pune city) are hinting at 'urban Maoist' connection with Elgar Parishad in Pune, in which many Left-wing ideology followers had taken part," he said.

"And now the probe agencies are hinting at Elgar Parishad (conclave) instigating the violence (at Bhima Koregaon)," said Ambedkar, the leader of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh and grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Earlier, speaking to a news channel, he termed the arrest of five Left-wing activists after raids across the country as an attempt to "silence" the masses.

He said those raising voices against the government were NGOs and non-political organisations, but had their roots in the masses.

"With these raids, the government is trying to silence the masses, but I doubt whether non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will be silent. They will be more active in opposing the government because they do not have any stake," he said.

"They do not contest elections. Their only interest is to see that democracy and human rights are safeguarded in this country. That is their motive. They will be more aggressive now than earlier," the former member of parliament (MP) said.

He also said earlier this month, the Maharashtra Police arrested some persons, including a member of a right-wing Hindu outfit, for alleged conspiracy to carry out blasts only because of the action taken by the Karnataka Police in the Gauri Lankesh murder case.

The Karnataka Police arrested one Mahesh Kale from Pune in that case, which forced the state police to act, he alleged.

Vaibhav Raut, who is among those arrested by the Maharashtra police in the blast conspiracy case on August 10, had purportedly claimed to be a member of the Sanatan Sanstha, but the organisation has denied that he was a member.

Police have not stated yet whether the Sanstha is under the scanner of investigators in any under-probe case.

The Pune Police yesterday raided the homes of prominent Left-wing activists in several states and arrested poet Varavara Rao, activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, trade unionist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha.

The raids were part of a probe into the Koregaon-Bhima violence after the Elgar Parishad event of December 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanatan Sanstha Prakash Ambedkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals