Forlorn 70-year-old mosque waits for devotees

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

QUTBI (MUZAFFARNAGAR, UTTAR PRADESH): The rusted hinges creaked as the small door was opened after years. Broken chandeliers and bent blades of a fan inside the room spoke of the years of

neglect. Tucked away in a quiet by-lane of Qutbi village, this 70-year-old mosque lost about 1,000 faithful who used to come five times daily for prayers. The wait for them is not over.

For now, the bats give company to the mosque. The silent dark dungeon-like prayer area is their refuge. “That mosque was built under my family’s supervision. It is close to our hearts. We spent our prime days praying at the mosque,” 83-year-old Kadamdeen rues, 30-km away at a resettlement colony in Bassi Kalan. He was forced to flee Qutbi after his wife was shot dead during the 2013 communal riots.

The resentment for the structure is still evident when one asks for the locals to lead us to it. “Hoga yahi ki gali mein (It must be somewhere here),” the Qutbi village chieftain’s nephew Abhishek says. The mosque’s condition speaks volume about how locals, post-2013, have ignored it. The main door is held together only by a latch. One of the green walls inside has a large patch of damp near the spot where the roof meets it. The only relatively clean parts of the structure are minarets, probably because they are exposed to elements of nature.

The dilapidation of the holy structure can be seen right outside from its entrance. A person has to wade through sewage overflowing out of drains for at least 100 m to enter the mosque. The chieftain’s nephew refused to enter it. “Aap khud chale jaao (Why don’t you enter yourself?)” As one enters the complex, the rusted gate gives way to the assembly areas. The assembly (prayer) area is in ruins as well with weeds growing in nooks and corners. A little within the assembly area, pots usually used for washing feet and hands before offering namaz, lie with layers of dust gathered over them.

Kadamdeen breaks down upon seeing pictures of the mosque. “I can’t believe a holy place can be treated this way. Was driving us out not enough? They should at least fear Allah,” he says choking on his own voice. “My father had hung holy beads near the prayer area. Did you find those as well?” Shoukat Ali, a young man, enquires with enthusiasm. Ali is spot on as the prayer beads are still hung at the mosque entrance.

After having a glass of water and clearing his throat, Kadamdeen says, “We had dreamed of taking our children and grandchildren to the mosque. We wanted them to learn the way of offering namaz there.”

The story is the same for the 100-odd families who were forced to flee Qutbi. While a brick-wall with bamboo woven panels on three sides and a rickety tin shed is their makeshift place of worship at their resettlement colony in Bassi Kalan, their abandoned mosque awaits its visitors for seemingly no end in Qutbi.