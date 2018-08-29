Four policemen killed in militant attack in Shopian, three weapons looted

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Four policemen were killed in a militant attack and three weapons looted in south Kashmir district of Shopian on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said that militants fired at the escort of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) headquarters Shopian at Arhama on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in injuries to four policemen.

"The injured were immediately taken to a hospital where they succumbed," they said.

They said the escort part had gone to Arhama to repair a police vehicle.

"The militants after the attack, also decamped with three rifles," they said.

"Security forces have been rushed and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers," they added.

The slain policemen have been identified as Mohammad Iqbal, Javaid Ahmad, Adil Ahmad and Ishfaq Ahmad.