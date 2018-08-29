Heads of father, son blown using explosive in Varanasi village

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a sensational incident in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heads of a father and son were blown to smithereens with explosives by keeping IED near their cots while they were sleeping outside their house on late Tuesday night.

As per the police sources, Lalaji Yadav (48) and his son Ajay Yadav (22) were sleeping outside their home in Milkipur village under Chaubepur Police Station in Varanasi district when assailants detonated explosives using IED to blow their heads.

SSP, Varanasi, Anand Kulkarni, who rushed to the spot said that the assailants seems to have used improvised explosive device (IED) to commit the double murder. "Wires and pieces of detonators were recovered from the spot. It seems that assailants put explosives under their 'charpoy' and detonated it from a distance of not less than 50 metres," said the SSP.

Pieces of their heads were found scattered around 40 meters away from their bodies. The forensic team has taken samples from the site to ascertain the type of explosives and detonating device used in the crime.

"Past midnight, there was a huge sound but we thought that it was tire burst. We were shocked to find in the morning that they were killed so brutally," said Vivek, a villager. Tension gripped the village on Wednesday morning when villagers saw their heads are blown apart and bodies lying in a pool of blood. Residents from nearby villages also rushed to the spot after hearing the brutal double murder of father and son.

According to sources, the double murder could be due to old enmity and a land dispute which Lalji Yadav was having with the owner of a nearby factory. However, police authorities believe that the way the explosive was used to kill the duo, only professionals with good knowledge about explosives and training in devices could have carried it out. "We are collecting details from the family members and relatives and working all possible angles to ascertain reasons behind the double murder," said the SSP.The Police claimed that explosives used in the crime seem similar to those used in mining in nearby Sonebhadra district.

Agitated villagers jammed the Chandra-Balua Road demanding Rs 25 lakh compensation to the family of those murdered. A heavy posse of the police force were deployed at the village to avert any untoward incident.