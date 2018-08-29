How about Joint Parliamentary Committee probe on Rafale: Rahul Gandhi asks Arun Jaitley

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terming the fighter jet deal as the “great Rafale robbery”, Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into the deal and also challenged Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to respond within 24-hour.

Responding to Jaitley’s accusation of “peddling untruth” on the deal, Rahul tweeted: “Mr Jaitley, thanks for bringing the nation’s attention back to the GREAT #RAFALE ROBBERY! How about a Joint Parliamentary Committee to sort it out? Problem is, your Supreme Leader is protecting his friend, so this may be inconvenient. Do check & revert in 24 hrs. We’re waiting!”

Joining the issue, BJP chief Amit Shah also accused the Opposition party of spreading lies. “Why wait 24 hours when you already have your JPC-Jhooti Party Congress. Your lies to fool the nation are self-evident when Rafale price you quote vary in Delhi, Karnataka, Raipur, Hyderabad Jaipur & Parliament (sic.). But the nation’s IQ is higher than yours!” Shah tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders said Jaitley’s remarks that “offset was not a part of the Rafale contract” were wrong. “For him to say offset is not part of the contract is wrong. Defence procurement policy is very clear.

The vendor has to notify how offset liability will be discharged. DPP (Defence Procurement Policy) says it has to be defence PSU with experience in the sector, so only HAL had that,” Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

Countering the finance minister’s charge that the Congress had compromised national security, Sharma asked, “Does national security say that there should be corruption and a wrong decision?”