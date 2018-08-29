Home Nation

Incessant rain throws life out of gear in several districts of Chhattisgarh

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Intense rainfall lashed across the Chhattisgarh capital Raipur and adjoining districts since Monday disrupting normal life. Several rivers, reservoirs and rivulets were in spate owing to incessant rain continuing across several districts of the state.

According to the meteorological department the widespread to intermittent rainfall is likely to continue till the next two days owing to the formation of low pressure area over the state and adjoining regions. The department sounded alert in as many as nine districts including Raipur.

The worst affected districts are Dhamtari, Raipur, Durg, Masasamund and Kanker where the life was thrown out of gear, traffic disrupted and the several road links were broken owing to huge water-logging. Several low-lying areas in the capital were inundated and road traffic disrupted.

All major rivers are in full flow. Mahanadi, Kharun, Shivnath, Sondur, Shabri, Indravati and other rivers recorded abrupt rise in their water level. Several low lying villages were among the flooded areas in the affected districts and the people were asked to move to safer places.

The schools were asked to remain closed on Tuesday in the worst affected districts including Raipur and Durg by the administration.

The Chief Minister Raman Singh has directed the administration to expedite the relief works in the affected areas. So far no death has been reported. In Dhamtari all the 11 gates of Gangrel dam, the biggest in the state, to check the rising water level reaching the full capacity.

