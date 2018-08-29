Home Nation

India and Bulgaria to sign MoU to promote tourism

Bulgaria is a potential tourism market for India as the latter received over 5,200 tourists from Bulgaria in 2017.

Published: 29th August 2018 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Bulgaria will soon have a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a bid to promote tourism. The Union Cabinet has approved the signing of MoU between India and Bulgaria for strengthening cooperation in tourism.

Bulgaria is a potential tourism market for India as the latter received over 5,200 tourists from Bulgaria in 2017. The signing of the MoU with Bulgaria will be instrumental in increasing its tourist arrival from what is being seen as an important source market.

In addition to expanding bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector, the MoU also facilitates exchange of information and data related to tourism. The signing of the MoU is also likely to enhance cooperation among the different groups of stakeholders, including hotels, tour operators who would also be responsible for arranging exchange visits of tour operators, media, opinion makers for promotions of two-way tourism.

The two countries will also exchange experiences in areas of promotion, marketing, destination development and management. Fostering bilateral cooperation through film tourism not only helps promote the countries as attractive tourist destinations but also as safe and sustainable, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

In another effort to make India a popular Buddhist circuit destination, the Ministry of Tourism recently held the sixth international Buddhist conclave on the theme of Buddha Path - The Living Heritage. Delegates were taken for site visits to Aurangabad, Rajgir, Nalanda, Bodhgaya and Sarnath during the conclave.

Delegates from 29 countries, including Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mangolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Norway, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Slovak Republic, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, USA and Vietnam participated in the conclave.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India Bulgaria MoU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals