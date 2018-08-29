Home Nation

Indian spaceflight's duration not yet decided: ISRO chief K. Sivan

The space agency is aiming to launch the mission to take Indian astronauts 350-400km above earth by December 2021, after the two unmanned missions in December 2020 and June 2021.

Published: 29th August 2018 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh and Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO Chairman K. Sivan at a press conference on the issues related to Department of Space in New Delhi on Tuesday August 28 2018. | PTI

By IANS

BENGALURU: The duration of India's proposed maiden manned space mission in 2021-2022 and the number of astronauts who will be on board are yet to be decided, an ISRO official said on Wednesday.

"No decision has been taken yet on the number of days our first manned mission Gaganyaan will orbit the earth and how many astronauts will fly," Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan told reporters here.

The clarification came a day after the media reported that Gaganyaan will orbit the earth for seven days and two male and female astronauts will form the crew, following Sivan's briefing on the manned mission in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Pointing out that the agency will be able to send up to three Indians in space for up to a week, Sivan said that the numbers and duration of space journey will be decided later.

The space agency is aiming to launch the mission to take Indian astronauts 350-400km above earth by December 2021, after the two unmanned missions in December 2020 and June 2021.

"Critical technologies for the manned mission are already developed. We are in the process of developing a project team for the human space programme," Sivan added.

The Indian Air Force will take the responsibility of selecting the Indian astronauts.

For their further training, ISRO will seek the expertise of space agencies of either Russia, US or Germany, Sivan said.

"Seeking the expertise of other countries avoids learning through trial and error," he added.

The human space mission is expected to generate 15,000 jobs through the involvement of industry and academia, Sivan had earlier said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ISRO K. Sivan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals