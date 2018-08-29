Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Anantnag

By ANI

ANANTNAG: An encounter ensued between militants and security forces during Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Anantnag on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said troops of Rashitriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF on a tip-off about the presence of militants at village Munward Anantnag launched a CASO early Wednesday morning.

However, when the security forces were sealing the area, militants hiding there opened indiscriminate firing with automatic weapon, they said adding troops also retaliated ensuing in an encounter.

The operation was going on when the reports last came in, they said adding two militants are reportedly trapped there.

Additional security forces have already been deployed to prevent any demonstration in the nearby areas, they said adding further details are awaited.

A police spokesman confirmed that operation was going on when the reports last came in.