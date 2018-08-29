Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants killed Anantnag encounter, internet services suspended

By IANS

ANANTNAG: Two militants were reportedly killed by security forces in an encounter which ensued during Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, official sources said.

Internet service in Anantnag and Kulgam districts were suspended and restrictions imposed in some sensitive areas to prevent any demonstration.

Troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF on a tip-off about the presence of militants at village Munward Anantnag launched the operation.

However, when the security forces were sealing the area, the militants hiding there opened indiscriminate firing with automatic weapon, the sources said, adding that troops also retaliated, ensuing in an encounter.

The operation was going on when the reports last came in, the sources said, adding that two militants were reportedly killed as firing has stopped.

The house, in which the militants were trapped, has been blasted, the sources said, adding that search operation was going on to recover the bodies of militants, believed to be top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

To prevent spread of rumours, authorities suspended mobile internet service of all Cellular companies, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in Anantnag and Kulgam. The militants are reportedly residents of Kulgam.

Authorities have imposed curfew-like restrictions in several parts of Anantnag, including main town, as a precautionary measure since early this morning. All roads leading to Munward have been closed for any movement. There were few incidents of stone pelting from some parts of Anantnag.