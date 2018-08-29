Home Nation

Married men in Meghalaya now cannot get away by abandoning families

The state has a large number of single mothers. Following abandonment, most men usually do not offer any financial support to their families. Some go to live with other women.

Published: 29th August 2018 07:18 PM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In matrilineal Meghalaya, men now cannot get away by abandoning their wives. The state government has made it mandatory for married couples to furnish marriage certificates for all official purposes. 

The certificates will make it easier for abandoned women to fight for the maintenance of their children. Also, a man, who has abandoned his family and is not taking care of the maintenance of his children, will not get government jobs and other government benefits.

The issue of marriage certificates being made mandatory for married couples was known in a letter written by the state’s Excise, Registration, Taxation and Stamps Department to Michael N Syiem, who is the convener of a group called Maitshaphrang.

The government asked all departments to ensure that couples are made to submit marriage certificates for official purposes.

Earlier, in a memorandum to the chief minister, Syiem had pointed out that the abandonment of families by husbands caused a high rate of school dropouts and juvenile crimes. He urged the CM to ensure the implementation of the Meghalaya Compulsory Registration of Marriage Act, 2012.

Syiem told TNIE although the government’s move cannot stop divorce, it will help abandoned women to fight for the maintenance of their children.

“The marriage certificates will make it easier for women to fight for the maintenance of their children following abandonment by husbands. In our society, most marriages are not registered. So, it becomes difficult for abandoned women to fight for the maintenance of their children. We have been fighting for 30 years for a law that makes it mandatory for men to look after the maintenance of their children after they abandon their families. We are very happy over the government’s move,” he said.

Agnes Kharshiing, who is a leader of Shillong-based faCivil Society Women’s Organisation, described it as a “good move” by the government.

“The abandonment of families by husbands is very common in our society, badly affecting women and children. Many abandoned families are struggling for maintenance and as such, women are forced to go and work from house to house for sustenance and be able to send their children to school. Hopefully, it (marriage certificate) will curb abandonment,” Agnes said. 

Meghalaya is a matrilineal state and the only benefit that women here get is lineage. Still, in matters of property inherited from ancestors, women are just the custodians, she added.

