Mild quake tremors felt in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Mild earthquake tremors were felt in western districts of West Bengal and neighbouring areas of southeastern Jharkhand and northern Odisha on Tuesday evening causing residents to panic and come out of their houses on the streets.

The tremors were most prominent around Kharagpur town of Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal, Digha coastal town in Purba Medinipur and across Jhargram and Purulia districts. The tremors were felt for two minutes at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday.

Tourists in Digha and other coastal retreats of the state in Purba Medinipur district left their hotels and came out on the streets out of fear. However, no tsunami warning has been issued yet. However, loss of life or properties has not been reported yet. Tremors were also felt in Jamshedpur and Ghatsila in Jharkhand and Baripara and Balasore in Odisha.

"Earthquake was felt around #Kharagpur #India at around 6.30 pm. The epicenter and the magnitude of the earthquake is yet to be ascertained," Paris-based European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) tweeted.

Several residents from Kharagpur (West Bengal), Balasore (Odisha) and Baharagora (Jharkhand) tweeted to EMSC stating that they felt tremors in their areas. The earthquake has been reported along the region where the gangetic plain meets the Chotanagpur plateau.