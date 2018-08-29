Militants attack residence of NC leader, try to blow up Army vehicle in Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Militants attacked the residence of senior National Conference leader Abdul Rahim Rather in central Kashmir and also targeted an Army vehicle by triggering an IED blast in volatile south Kashmir.

Rather, who had served as Finance Minister during the NC-led regimes, was not present at his house when the attack took place.

A police officer said militants fired some shots at the residence of senior NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather at Badipora village in central Kashmir's Budgam district. He said the security guards deployed at Rather's residence retaliated and fired back. "After a brief shoot-out, the militants escaped from the area. No damage or injuries was caused during the shoot-out."

After the militant attack, the police and paramilitary personnel rushed to take stock of the situation. The security personnel also launched an hour-long cordon and search operation in the area to track down the militants. However, no arrests were reported during the operation.

The police officer said militants might have fired at the policemen with an intention to snatch their weapons. "However, the police retaliation foiled their bid."

Militant outfit Al-Badar Mujhadeen claimed responsibility of the attack. An Atif Hijazi spokesman told a local news agency that a policeman was injured in the attack. He warned that attacks on political workers would be intensified in Kashmir.

At Navpora Payeen village in Pulwama district, militants in a pre-dawn attack tried to blow up an Army armoured vehicle. They detonated an IED and also fired after the blast. Sources said army vehicle suffered minor damage in the IED blast.

It was the second IED blast carried out by militants targeting Army vehicle in south Kashmir in last four months.