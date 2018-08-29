Rafale deal: Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha reiterates forensic audit demand

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stating that probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Rafale Deal would make little headway, former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha reiterated that a forensic audit should be conducted by Comptroller and Auditor General, to find out 'criminal intent or negligence' in the deal. By kicking out Hindustan Aeronautics Limited completely out from the deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced 'Make in India' to a mere slogan, he said here on Wednesday.

"Congress has been demanding a JPC probe. Since it will be headed by a member of the ruling party, there is no use of the Committee probe," he said, stating that a JPC on Bofors too had made little headway. Rather than that, the forensic audit should be completed by December 31 to find out to assess the irregularities in the deal, he demanded.

HAL kicked out

He said that while the initial agreement was to procure 126 Rafale jets for Rs 90,000 crore, "according to our information, the new agreement will procure 36 jets for Rs 60,000 cr." It is a question for the people to judge as the arithmetic behind the deal is very clear, he said.

ALSO READ: Congress peddling untruth on Rafale, alleges Arun Jaitley

Posing 10 questions to Modi, he questioned why "HAL was kicked out completely from this deal and not even given the responsibility of meeting the offset obligation?". If HAL was part of it, there would have been technology transfer and 108 Rafale fighter jets would have been produced in India, he said, adding that despite tall claims by the Central government the Make in India scheme has reduced to an 'empty slogan'.

Sinha, who quit BJP in April earlier this year, questioned why a newly formed company was allowed to walk with the offset contract while refusing to name the company. "I cannot face a Rs 5,000 cr defamation suit', he said.