Rajasthan: Congress slams BJP government’s misgovernance in Sankalp' rally’s Churu leg

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Congress' 'Sankalp' rally in Churu district of BJP-ruled Rajasthan saw a massive turnout aimed at giving the party a strong momentum in the electoral campaign in the desert state.

All senior Congress leaders like former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, State Congress president Sachin Pilot and former union minister C P Joshi came together and targeted the Vasundhara Raje government for its misgovernance.

However, the Congress’ prime focus in Churu was to launch a sharp counter-attack to Raje's allegation that her Gaurav Yatra was disrupted by Congress cadres in Jodhpur last Saturday.

The sharpest attack came from Gehlot who Raje had blamed for engineering the protests in Jodhpur, considered to be his bastion. Gehlot dismissed Raje's allegations as baseless and claimed BJP cadres and not Congress workers were behind the chaos at Raje's rally.

"Raje's yatra has failed to generate any response and the BJP is using these allegations as a tool to get sympathy of the people. The DIG police had said that there was no stone pelting. I say, if someone did it, I condemn it,” Gehlot remarked. He added that police and other security agencies are in the hands of the BJP government and they are free to conduct any enquiry instead of just tarnishing others' image.

Pilot called BJP's tenure in Rajasthan a 'flop show' where law and order had collapsed and the financial condition of the state had deteriorated badly. He said the debts of the state have risen from Rs.1.30 lakh crore to over Rs 3 lakh crore.

It will now be interesting to see how Raje responds to this strong-counter attack from the Congress when she resumes the second phase of her yatra from Wednesday in the Jodhpur division.