Home Nation

Rationalist Narendra Dabholkar killing: CBI plea seeking Kalaskar's custody rejected

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Padalkar rejected CBI's plea, saying the court cannot send Kalaskar in its custody as he is in another agency's remand.

Published: 29th August 2018 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Dabholkar

File picture of Narendra Dabholkar

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court today rejected CBI's plea seeking the custody of Sharad Kalaskar, one of the accused arrested by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in connection with the seizure of explosives and arms earlier this month.

The central agency yesterday sought Kalaskar's custody to question him in connection with the killing of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in Pune in August 2013.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Padalkar rejected CBI's plea, saying the court cannot send Kalaskar in its custody as he is in another agency's remand.

The court also held that the CBI failed to provide any legal provision for seeking Kalaskar's custody.

In its application, the CBI said it needs to bring Kalaskar to face to face with Sachin Andure, the alleged main shooter in Dabholkar murder case, to determine his role in the killing.

Kalaskar is one of five right-wing activists arrested by the ATS in the explosives seizure case. They were allegedly hatching a conspiracy to trigger blasts in the state.

ALSO READ: Dabholkar murder weapon was considered lucky by killers, who did not destroy it

On August 10, the ATS had arrested Raut (40), who ran the "Hindu Govansh Raksha Samiti", a little-known cow protection outfit, at Nallasopara in adjoining Palghar district.

After Raut's arrest, the ATS had arrested three more activists - Sharad Kalaskar (25), Sudhanva Gondhalekar (39) and Shrikant Pangarkar - following raids in Palghar, Pune and Jalna districts.

Last Saturday, the ATS arrested Avinash Pawar from Ghatkopar in Mumbai in connection with the explosives case. The ATS seized a cache of arms and ammunition from different parts of the state between August 9 and 11.

It claimed to have recovered 20 crude bombs, two gelatin sticks, four electronic and 22 non-electronic detonators, 150 gm explosive powder and some other materials.

Acting on a tip-off from the ATS following the arrest of Kalaskar and other accused, the CBI arrested Sachin Andure, a resident of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, on August 18.

One of the arrested accused gave the input about Andure's involvement in Dabholkar's killing, which the ATS shared with the CBI.

He is believed to be one of the shooters who fired at Dabholkar at Omkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013.

In June 2016, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Hindu Janajagruti Samiti member Virendra Tawdeunder sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 302 (murder) of the IPC, among other charges.

Tawde was allegedly the mastermind of the killing, the CBI had said.

The Bombay High Court in May 2014 handed over the Dabholkar murder case to the CBI.

Dabholkar's and communist leader and rationalist Govind Pansare's killing in a similar manner in February 2015 had sent shockwaves through the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Dabholkar Kalaskar Maharashtra ATS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals