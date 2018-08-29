Home Nation

RSS ideology is poison for the country: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Last week, Rahul launched a scathing attack on RSS and blamed it for trying to capture India's institutions.

Published: 29th August 2018 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge speaking in the parliament. (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After Congress president Rahul Gandhi compared Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with Muslim Brotherhood in the United Kingdom last week, his party leader Mallikarjun Kharge also spoke on similar lines on Tuesday.

Kharge said that the ideology of RSS, which is being adopted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a poison for the country.

"BJP is adopting RSS ideology and Prime Minister Modi is implementing that. We are fighting against that ideology. We know that RSS ideology is a poison for the country," Kharge said at a press conference here.

"If someone says they will taste it to test whether it's indeed poison, what will be the result? We are not against any individual, against Modi, we are fighting against their ideology and will continue to do that," he added.

Last week, Rahul launched a scathing attack on RSS and blamed it for trying to capture India's institutions.

The Gandhi scion and president of India's oldest political party made these remarks during an interaction at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London.

Drawing a comparison between the Muslim Brotherhood and RSS, Rahul said, "RSS is trying to change the nature of India. There is no other organisation in India that wants to capture India's institutions. RSS' idea is similar to the idea of the Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world. Their idea is that one ideology should run through all institutions."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge RSS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor