RSS ideology is poison for the country: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

By ANI

MUMBAI: After Congress president Rahul Gandhi compared Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with Muslim Brotherhood in the United Kingdom last week, his party leader Mallikarjun Kharge also spoke on similar lines on Tuesday.

Kharge said that the ideology of RSS, which is being adopted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a poison for the country.

"BJP is adopting RSS ideology and Prime Minister Modi is implementing that. We are fighting against that ideology. We know that RSS ideology is a poison for the country," Kharge said at a press conference here.

"If someone says they will taste it to test whether it's indeed poison, what will be the result? We are not against any individual, against Modi, we are fighting against their ideology and will continue to do that," he added.

Last week, Rahul launched a scathing attack on RSS and blamed it for trying to capture India's institutions.

The Gandhi scion and president of India's oldest political party made these remarks during an interaction at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London.

Drawing a comparison between the Muslim Brotherhood and RSS, Rahul said, "RSS is trying to change the nature of India. There is no other organisation in India that wants to capture India's institutions. RSS' idea is similar to the idea of the Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world. Their idea is that one ideology should run through all institutions."