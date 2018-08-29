Shiv Sena wants Maharashtra CM's post, likely to go solo for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena on Tuesday set stiff conditions before the BJP for a pre-poll tie-up, staking claim to the Chief Minister's post in Maharashtra in lieu of helping BJP retain power in Delhi. The party is more likely to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on its own strength, if the conditions are not met, a senior Shiv Sena minister has said.

"Shiv Sena leaders had huddled at party headquarters at Dadar to decide party strategy on Lok Sabha elections. The decision to set tough conditions for alliance was taken during the meeting," the minister said while requesting anonymity.

"Most of us have already directed his party cadres to be ready to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha, Assembly elections in 2019 solo," the minister said.

Even as the BJP had been sending feelers for a pre-poll alliance, the Shiv Sena is in no mood to reconcile, the minister said and added that in all probability the BJP will go for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra along with the assembly elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has already begun taking Lok Sabha constituency wise review meetings at Sena Bhavan and the party is likely to finalize the names of its Lok Sabha candidates before the Ganesh festival beginning from September 13.

The party is most likely to renominate its sitting 18 Lok Sabha MPs and is also short-listing potential candidates for the other 30 Lok Sabha seats, the minister said.

Sena sources also revealed that the party is most likely to renominate its three sitting MPs Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), Rahul Shewale (Mumbai South-Central) and Gajanan Kirtikar (Mumbai North-West), besides shortlisting names of Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Minister for Health Dr Deepak Sawant to take on sitting BJP MPs Poonam Mahajan from Mumbai North-Central.

Former mayor Shubha Raul to take on BJPs sitting MP from Mumbai North Gopal Shetty and former MLA Shishir Shinde and senior party spokesperson and MLC Dr Neelam Gorhe to take on sitting BJP MP Dr Kirit Somaiya.

On the other hand, the NCP leaders too have been asked to be prepared for simultaneous assembly and parliamentary polls, party sources have said.

During the meeting of state-level leaders party chief Sharad Pawar has said that there is possibility of early assembly polls and the elections are likely to be held in February-March.

"Everybody has been asked to be prepared for polls," the party leaders said.

The NCP has proposed 50-50 formula to the Congress for seat sharding, the leaders added.