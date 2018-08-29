Home Nation

Terror conspiracy case: NIA court sends deputy jail superintendent to 9-day police remand

The judge said the application moved was genuine and remanded the accused to police custody for nine days.

National Investigation Agency | File photo

JAMMU: A special court here today sent Deputy Superintendent of Amphalla Jail Feroz Ahmed Lone, who was arrested by the NIA in an alleged terror conspiracy case, to nine days police remand.

He was produced before NIA Special Judge Haq Nawaz by the agency today.

The judge said the application moved was "genuine" and remanded the accused to police custody for nine days.

"I heard and perused the file as an application for the remand. The prayer made by the NIA seems to be genuine and as such, the present application is allowed," he said.

Feroz Lone was arrested by the National Investigation Agency here yesterday for allegedly conniving with the main accused, Ishaq Palla, to send Kashmiri youths Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Danish Ghulam Lone to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for arms training to wage war against India.

A meeting in this regard took place on October 25, 2017, at the Central jail, Srinagar, where Feroz Lone, a resident of Budgam, was then posted as Deputy Jail Superintendent, the NIA said.

"Palla, a resident of Shopian, was lodged in the Srinagar jail in a different case and he was instrumental in hatching the conspiracy from there. He was actively assisted by Feroz Lone," alleged the agency.

"The case pertains to an attempt by Bhat and Danish Lone, who were arrested earlier, to travel to PoK for arms training to wage war against the state. They were motivated by Palla," the NIA said.

Bhat and Danish Lone were arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kupwara district near the Line of Control while trying to cross over to PoK on October 30, 2017.

They were reportedly going to join the militant outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen.

The NIA said the duo was in constant touch with each other through the blackberry messenger during the entire month of October before being apprehended.

Palla, arrested along with Feroz Lone, was yesterday remanded to 10 days' NIA custody by the special court.

