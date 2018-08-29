Home Nation

There is no question of Rahul Gandhi attending RSS event: Congress

RSS sources had claimed two days ago that it could invite Gandhi to a three-day lecture series by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in New Delhi next month.

Published: 29th August 2018 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi | EPS/Vinay Madapu

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo| EPS/Vinay Madapu)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge today said "there is no question" of Rahul Gandhi or anybody from the party attending an RSS event.

"Let the letter (of invitation) come first. This (invitation) is all in view of elections," Kharge said, when asked about the RSS' reported plan to invite the Congress president to a lecture series next month.

Kharge was talking to reporters here after meeting party workers from Maharashtra and Mumbai units ahead of the 2019 polls.

The Congress is engaged in an ideological battle with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the party even gave up the chief minister's post in Karnataka to keep the BJP and the saffron outfit away from power, he said.

"In Karnataka, a small regional party (Janata Dal-Secular) has 37 MLAs and we have 80. But we gave up the chief minister's post to that party to strengthen secular forces. So there is no question of (Gandhi or any other Congress leader) going to the RSS headquarters," Kharge added.

He termed the RSS ideology as a "poison" for the country and for Dalits and other oppressed classes.

"If Rahul sahab asks me about going there (to the RSS event), I will tell him that there is no question of going there. That there is no intention of joining such people," Kharge said.

RSS sources had claimed two days ago that it could invite Gandhi to a three-day lecture series by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in New Delhi next month.

The idea was to invite people from different ideologies and the list may even include CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, sources had claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Rahul Gandhi RSS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals