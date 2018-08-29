Home Nation

Three killed in CPM-TMC clashes over panchayat board formation

With these fresh deaths, a total of eight political activists have been killed over formation of panchayat boards across the state in the past four days.

Published: 29th August 2018 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three persons were killed and several others injured in violent clashes between CPM and Trinamool Congress cadres on Tuesday night over formation of panchayat boards in three-gram panchayats at Amdanga in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The deceased have been identified as TMC workers Quddus Gani and Nasir Haldar and CPM worker Muzaffar Ahmed. With these fresh deaths, a total of eight political activists have been killed over formation of panchayat boards across the state in the past four days.

Nasir Haldar and Muzaffar Ahmed were shot point blank on the roads outside their homes while Quddus Gani was shot point blank in his house and his body dragged outside. Some 2,500 country-made bombs were lobbed by both CPM and TMC cadres before and after the killings. Sources revealed that violence erupted after BJP and CPM attempted to form a localised alliance in hung gram panchayats Taraberia, Bodai and Marich comprising eight villages to thwart off TMC from power.

Section 144 CrPC was clamped in the eight villages and police conducted route marches along the villages to recover unexploded bombs and arrest accused persons. Five TMC leaders were arrested from the villages and nine CPM leaders were arrested from R G Kar hospital in Kolkata where they had gone to admit the injured. Amdanga police station SHO Manas Kumar Das was removed from his post and previous SHO Bishal Kumar Biswas was reinstated in his position.

Panchayat board formation has been stalled in the three violence-hit gram panchayats. Food and supplies minister and Habra MLA Jyotipriya Mallick blamed CPM for the violence. "Some weapons were stocked before and CPM brought more weapons from outside. The entire blueprint of the attacks was planned by district leadership CPM at Barasat. BJP and Congress supported them," he said. On the other hand, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury smelled a Didi-Modi nexus in the attacks. "There is an ongoing emergency across the country but the situation is worse in Bengal. Elected representatives are being openly killed. Amdanga incident shows that TMC doesn't want anyone else to win. Their leveling of baseless allegations against us accusing us of planning the attacks is just a ploy to cover up their own acts. Everyone knows the nexus between Didi and Modi. They are two sides of the same coin. Why else would the Centre take no action on Narada and Sarada scams?," he said.

CPM district secretary Mrinal Chakraborty said: "The violence was unleashed to stop formation of boards. TMC brought anti-socials from Barrackpore to unleash terror and put the blame on us." Tanmay Bhattacharya, CPM's Dum Dum Uttar MLA said: "Why would CPM unleash terror in a place where we already won and were on the way of forming boards?" Police suspects that the guns were brought from illegal arms factories in Bihar's Munger but the bombs were locally made.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal Gram Panchayat election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals