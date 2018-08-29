Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb now says ducks increases oxygen level in water bodies

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Quirky Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb now says ducks increase the level of oxygen in water bodies.

"When ducks swim, the level of oxygen increases automatically in water bodies and that oxygen gets recycled. This helps fish to get more oxygen and grow faster in a completely organic way. This also benefits pisciculture," Deb said addressing an event of a traditional boat race at Rudrasagar, an artificial lake, off Tripura capital Agartala on Tuesday.

He said the state government was planning to distribute 50,000 ducklings to families who live by water bodies.

The Tripura CM is known for his bizarre comments. A few months ago, he had advised unemployed youth in the state to set up paan shop or milk cows in order to eke out a living.

"Why do you have to run after netas for government jobs? The graduates should rear cows and milk them to earn Rs.10 lakh in 10 years. If they had set up paan shops instead of running after political parties and wasting their time, they would have had a bank balance of Rs.5 lakh by now," he had said.

Deb has been in news ever since he donned the CM's mantle. He had raised many an eyebrow by claiming that Internet, satellite and technology existed in the time of the Mahabharata.

"Sanjaya could relay the War of Kurukshetra to Dhritarashtra as Internet, satellite and technology were there," he had asserted.

Then he had triggered a controversy by saying that Diana Hayden did not deserve to be Miss World. He said he could see in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the typical Indian woman.