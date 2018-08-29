Home Nation

Varavara Rao among five Left-wing activists held in major swoop

Those arrested included Pendyala Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Gautam Navlakha in Delhi, Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad, Vernon Gonsalves in Mumbai and Arun Ferreira in Thane. 

Published: 29th August 2018 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

The searches and arrests were made in connection with the investigations into the clashes at Bhima Koregaon in Pune. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI/ HYDERABAD: In simultaneous multi-city raids, the Pune police on Tuesday searched the houses of nine civil rights activists and arrested five of them for alleged Maoist links, sparking outrage among activists and intellectuals across India. Those arrested included Pendyala Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, Gautam Navlakha in Delhi, Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad, Vernon Gonsalves in Mumbai and Arun Ferreira in Thane. 

However, the Delhi High Court stayed Navlakha’s arrest until Wednesday morning, when it will hear his plea opposing the transit remand granted to the Pune police by a local court. In a late evening hearing, the Punjab and Haryana High Court also stayed the transit remand of Bharadwaj for two days. Both of them have been put under house arrest until their pleas are disposed of. Varavara Rao was arrested after eight hours of search at his house and sent to Pune. Various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code were invoked against all five activists. The police seized books, diaries, documents and gadgets like laptops, mobiles, SIM cards, pen drives and CDs from their premises. 

The searches and arrests were made in connection with the investigations into the clashes between Dalits and upper caste Marathas at Bhima Koregaon in Pune on January 1 that was allegedly triggered by the Elgar Parishad (conclave) organised a day earlier. Other activists whose houses were searched but were not arrested included Susan Abraham in Mumbai, Kranthi Tekula in Telangana, Father Stan Swamy in Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Anand Teltumbde in Sanquelim (Goa).

This is the second major crackdown by the Pune police on alleged Maoist sympathisers in three months. In June, it had arrested five of them — Sudhir Dhawale, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson and Shoma Sen — for making “provocative” speeches at Elgar Parishad, which allegedly led to the violence.
The police had produced in court letters allegedly recovered from the five arrested activists, which mentioned a plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Hyderabad, Varavara Rao’s relatives claimed they were told by the raiding team that his name figured in the plot. Police sources in Maharashtra said Tuesday’s action was based on the information received from the five arrested activists. 

The arrests evoked sharp reactions from academics, activists and intellectuals, with many dubbing it as an undeclared Emergency. Author Arundhati Roy called the raids “an attempted coup against the Indian Constitution”. Historian Ramachandra Guha took to Twitter to express his outrage. “This is absolutely chilling. The Supreme Court must intervene to stop this persecution and harassment of independent voices,” he said. Congress president Rahul Gandhi saw in it an attempt to shut down all NGOs other than the RSS. “Jail all activists and shoot those that complain. Welcome to the new India,” he tweeted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varavara Rao Pendyala Varavara Rao maoist links

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor