West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew files defamation suit against BJP chief Amit Shah

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Diamond Harbour MP, Abhishek Banerjee, filed a defamation suit against BJP president Amit Shah at Bankshal Court here on Tuesday for the latter’s statement accusing him of siphoning off central government funds meant for development in West Bengal.

Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek appeared before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court and filed a written submission that Shah had made defamatory statements against him. The court directed him to issue a notice to Shah and set the date of hearing for the case on September 28.

During a BJYM rally on August 11, Shah had said the Centre had sanctioned Rs 3.59 lakh crore to West Bengal but the money never reached the public and was siphoned off by nephew and syndicates.

The same day, TMC MP and party spokesperson Derek O'Brien called a Press conference and demanded an apology from Shah within 72 hours, failing which the party threatened legal action him.

On August 11, Abhishek’s lawyer Sanjay Basu sent a legal notice to Shah demanding an apology.

The notice to Shah said, “Since, it is well known that my client is the nephew of Smt. Mamata Banerjee and is actively involved in politics, the contents of your speech left little to the imagination of my client’s well-wishers that you were referring to my client.”