Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew files defamation suit against BJP chief Amit Shah

On August 13 Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister's nephew, sent a legal notice to Shah demanding an apology from him for allegedly making defamatory statements against him.

Published: 29th August 2018 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Diamond Harbour MP, Abhishek Banerjee, filed a defamation suit against BJP president Amit Shah at Bankshal Court here on Tuesday for the latter’s statement accusing him of siphoning off central government funds meant for development in West Bengal.

Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek appeared before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court and filed a written submission that Shah had made defamatory statements against him. The court directed him to issue a notice to Shah and set the date of hearing for the case on September 28.

During a BJYM rally on August 11, Shah had said the Centre had sanctioned Rs 3.59 lakh crore to West Bengal but the money never reached the public and was siphoned off by nephew and syndicates.

The same day, TMC MP and party spokesperson Derek O'Brien called a Press conference and demanded an apology from Shah within 72 hours, failing which the party threatened legal action him.

On August 11, Abhishek’s lawyer Sanjay Basu sent a legal notice to Shah demanding an apology.

The notice to Shah said, “Since, it is well known that my client is the nephew of Smt. Mamata Banerjee and is actively involved in politics, the contents of your speech left little to the imagination of my client’s well-wishers that you were referring to my client.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah Amit Shah defamation case Abhishek Banerjee Mamata Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals