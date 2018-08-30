63 farmers commit suicide in Marathwada in one month

By UNI

AURANGABAD: At least 63 more distressed and debt-ridden farmers in eight districts of Marathwada region have committed suicide in a span of one month.

The Divisional Commissioner official sources said of the 63, the highest of 19 deaths were reported from Beed district followed by Osmanabad 14, Nanded 8, Aurangabad and Parbhani 7 each, Latur 4 and Jalna and Hingoli 2 each.

With this, a total of 590 farmers have committed suicide between January 1 and August 26, 2018.

The suicide cases were mounting due to debt, recent dry spell in part of region, no adequate return to their farm produce and infertility among other reasons, they said.

Of 590, 345 cases have been found eligible for compensation by the respective district authorities and in 333 cases, compensation was provided to the next kin of the victims while 151 were rejected after inquiry by the authorities.

Inquiry into 94 suicide cases is still pending, the sources added.