AAP used my surname to get votes in 2014 LS elections: Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Aam Aadmi Party leader and close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Ashutosh let the cat out of the bag on Wednesday when he stated that the party had used his last name while campaigning for elections, keeping in mind the religion of voters of the constituency.

Ashutosh alleged that when he was contesting the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Chandini Chowk constituency in Delhi, despite his opposition his surname was used to garner votes. The former journalist, who uses just one name, quit the party on August 15 citing personal reasons.

“In 23 years of my journalism, no one asked my caste or surname. Was known by my name. But as I was introduced to party workers as Lok Sabha candidate in 2014, my surname was promptly mentioned despite my protest,” Ashutosh posted on his Twitter account.

The statement by Ashutosh has made waves, as the party is already facing a controversy as Atishi Marlena, another leader, who would be contesting the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, was allegedly forced to drop her last name over rumours that she was being projected as a Christian though she is not one.

Ashutosh added that he was told later that his caste would win him votes. Ashutosh lost the contest from Chandni Chowk against the BJP’s Harsh Vardhan and Congress’s Kapil Sibal.

Later, Ashutosh posted a clarification, saying it would be “wrong” to interpret his words as an attack on the party, and that he would not be a member of any anti-AAP group. He also said that he was no more constrained by party discipline.