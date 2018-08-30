Home Nation

AIIMS, IIT to develop low cost medical tech solutions

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the directors of the two institutes, Randeep Guleria of AIIMS and V. Ramgopal Rao of IIT-Delhi.

Published: 30th August 2018 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of AIIMS

By IANS

NEW DELHI: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D) on Wednesday came together for exchanging research proposals to develop technology driven health care solutions.

According to AIIMS, the programme targets to come out with technology driven low cost medical solutions along with developing new items and equipments which can be used for conducting diagnosis and other medical tests.

"Now-a-days, technology and healthcare sector are very much inter-linked with each other. The step is an attempt to generate more ideas from the joint effort of both the prestigious institutes which can be brought into use in the healthcare sector," Additional AIIMS spokesperson Karan Madan, told IANS.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the directors of the two institutes, Randeep Guleria of AIIMS and V. Ramgopal Rao of IIT-Delhi.

According to the premier medical institute, the main aim of this collaboration is to promote joint research wherein the technological expertise of IIT-Delhi can be combined with the medical expertise to promote research in the field of academics, product development and human resource development.

"Both the institutes will have to submit their proposals by September 30 and the research activity will be taken forward. The research exchange programme which is initially for the practicing faculty of AIIMS will later involve the students as well," the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIIMS Indian Institute of Technology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals