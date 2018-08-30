Home Nation

Assam and Arunachal jittery as China releases Tsangpo water

When the river flows into Arunachal, it is known as Siang. Three rivers– Siang, Dibang and Lohit– meet in eastern Assam bordering Arunachal and form the Brahmaputra.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A high alert has been sounded in Arunachal Pradesh as well as Assam after China had informed India of releasing excess water of Yarlung Tsangpo.

Excessive rainfall in southern China caused Tsangpo to swell. This made Chinese authorities to decide on releasing the excess water by opening the gates of some dams. Affected by the rainfall and upstream water inflow, Tsangpo suffered a super-historical flood this year. The water level of Yangcun hydropower station on the main stream rose to 20.64 meters at 8 am of August 29 and the water flow rose to 9020 m³/s, according to Chinese official sources. 

The otherwise calm Siang was turbulent till last week. Now, as there is a fear that the water released by China will cause severe downstream impact, the Arunachal government has alerted districts likely to be affected.

The deputy commissioner (district magistrate) of East Siang in Arunachal, T Tatak, said as per report received by India from the Chinese government, due to heavy rainfall in the Chinese portion, Tsangpo is swelling with observed discharge of 9,020 cumec at 8 am on Wednesday which is reported to be the highest in 50 years. 

“…Therefore, in continuation to our earlier advisory, the people are cautioned to refrain themselves from venturing into Siang river for fishing, swimming etc, to avoid any eventualities. Further, people living in low-lying areas nearby Siang are advised to remain alert and not panic,” Tatak said in a statement.

Lok Sabha member, Ninong Ering, told TNIE the water level in Siang had decreased. “A number of villages were eroded earlier. Some people are stuck and stranded alongside the river and need to be evacuated,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has also asked districts, through which the Brahmaputra flows, to be on alert. The authorities were taking a series of measures to tackle possible floods.

