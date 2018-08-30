Home Nation

Boycott local bodies, panchayat elections: Hurriyat leader Geelani

Indian authorities are misleading world community by portraying people's participation in elections as a verdict in their favour

Published: 30th August 2018 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Hurriyat separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani | PTI

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani today asked people to boycott the upcoming local bodies and panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Participation in these elections tantamount to treason with the blood of martyrs.

Indian authorities are misleading world community by portraying people's participation in elections as a verdict in their favour," Geelani said in a statement.

He appealed people to boycott all the forthcoming elections including Assembly or Parliament polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Geelani JK local body election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits