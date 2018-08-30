Home Nation

Congress to get Justice Ranjit Singh commission's sacrilege report translated in Punjabi

Congress leaders said a translated version of the report would help "people of the state know who were involved in sacrilege and police firing incidents.

Published: 30th August 2018 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab-sacrilege

AAP activists protest against former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal SAD B president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia for their alleged role in the incidents of desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Amritsar on Thursday Aug 30 2018.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Congress has decided to translate the Justice Ranjit Singh commission report on incidents of sacrilege in Punjabi.

Congress leaders said a translated version of the report would help "people of the state know who were involved in sacrilege and police firing incidents.

The move comes after Aam Aadmi Party legislator Baljinder Kaur asked for a copy of the report in simple, local language, during a discussion in the Vidhan Sabha on August 28.

"We will translate the relevant portions and operative parts of the (sacrilege) report. Rather than going by our claims, people of the state can decide for themselves as to who are the guilty persons in the sacrilege and police firing incidents," Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said today.

The Gurdaspur MP said the report would be translated in such a way that ordinary persons can understand the findings of the one-man commission report.

Baljinder Kaur said she had requested the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in the Vidhan Sabha for the translation of the report.

"I requested the CM for a Punjabi version of the report, so that the people know who are responsible for the (sacrilege and police firing) incidents," the AAP legislator from Talwandi Sabo said.

The Justice Ranjit Singh commission report has indicated that former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal was beforehand "aware" of the police firing on the mob at Kotakpura, Faridkot, in 2015.

The one-man commission described the use of force on peaceful protesters as "unprovoked, unwarranted and uncalled for."

The report held that the police opened fire at Behbal Kalan, where two persons were killed, "without any warning and without taking permission from civil authorities".

The report also mentioned the alleged involvement of some Dera followers in the sacrilege incidents.

In an action taken report, the government said four police officials have been booked, including the then SSP Moga Charanjit Sharma on the charge of murder pertaining to police action in Behbal Kalan firing.

The government has already issued show cause notices to several senior police officials including the then director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini (now retired) whose role came under the scanner during the handling of Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing incidents.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal has rejected the commission report on sacrilege incidents and accused Justice Ranjit Singh commission of acting as 'Congress Sarkari Commission'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sacrilege Punjab sacrilege Justice Ranjit Singh commission sacrilege report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits