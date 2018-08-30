Congress to get Justice Ranjit Singh commission's sacrilege report translated in Punjabi

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Congress has decided to translate the Justice Ranjit Singh commission report on incidents of sacrilege in Punjabi.

Congress leaders said a translated version of the report would help "people of the state know who were involved in sacrilege and police firing incidents.

The move comes after Aam Aadmi Party legislator Baljinder Kaur asked for a copy of the report in simple, local language, during a discussion in the Vidhan Sabha on August 28.

"We will translate the relevant portions and operative parts of the (sacrilege) report. Rather than going by our claims, people of the state can decide for themselves as to who are the guilty persons in the sacrilege and police firing incidents," Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said today.

The Gurdaspur MP said the report would be translated in such a way that ordinary persons can understand the findings of the one-man commission report.

Baljinder Kaur said she had requested the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in the Vidhan Sabha for the translation of the report.

"I requested the CM for a Punjabi version of the report, so that the people know who are responsible for the (sacrilege and police firing) incidents," the AAP legislator from Talwandi Sabo said.

The Justice Ranjit Singh commission report has indicated that former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal was beforehand "aware" of the police firing on the mob at Kotakpura, Faridkot, in 2015.

The one-man commission described the use of force on peaceful protesters as "unprovoked, unwarranted and uncalled for."

The report held that the police opened fire at Behbal Kalan, where two persons were killed, "without any warning and without taking permission from civil authorities".

The report also mentioned the alleged involvement of some Dera followers in the sacrilege incidents.

In an action taken report, the government said four police officials have been booked, including the then SSP Moga Charanjit Sharma on the charge of murder pertaining to police action in Behbal Kalan firing.

The government has already issued show cause notices to several senior police officials including the then director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini (now retired) whose role came under the scanner during the handling of Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing incidents.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal has rejected the commission report on sacrilege incidents and accused Justice Ranjit Singh commission of acting as 'Congress Sarkari Commission'.