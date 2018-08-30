Home Nation

Farmers' body demands release of five activists

The activists claimed that the arrests are a "blatant attempt" to prevent the intelligentsia from raising voice against injustice, oppression and exploitation.

NEW DELHI: The Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) on Wednesday demanded the immediate release of five right activists arrested by Pune police a day earlier on charge of being Maoist supporters.

In a statement here, MKSS founding members Shankar Singh, Aruna Roy and Nikhil Dey said: "we strongly condemn the attempt to mislead people through deliberate use of term 'urban Naxals' both by BJP politicians and those in the media."

"It is a prelude to making sure that the space for dissent and democratic expression is closed, and even the threats to the Constitution go unchallenged" they added.

