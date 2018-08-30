Four killed in Uttar Pradesh road accident

By IANS

MEERUT: Four persons have been killed and a dozen others injured in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city, police said on Thursday.

The accident happened around midnight at the Sharda road near Begumpul. A mini-truck first ran over a pedestrian and then hit two other vehicles at high speed.

A canter laden with meat supply was also hit and in its turn it hit another tempo killing three on board. ​Irate mob blocked traffic on the busy Delhi road for over two hours.

The district administration announced Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed and Rs 2 lakh each for those injured. The mini truck driver is on the run, an official said. The deceased were yet to be identified.