Home Nation

Four killed in Uttar Pradesh road accident

Irate mob blocked traffic on the busy Delhi road for over two hours.

Published: 30th August 2018 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

MEERUT: Four persons have been killed and a dozen others injured in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city, police said on Thursday.

The accident happened around midnight at the Sharda road near Begumpul. A mini-truck first ran over a pedestrian and then hit two other vehicles at high speed.

A canter laden with meat supply was also hit and in its turn it hit another tempo killing three on board. ​Irate mob blocked traffic on the busy Delhi road for over two hours.

The district administration announced Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed and Rs 2 lakh each for those injured. The mini truck driver is on the run, an official said. The deceased were yet to be identified.

TAGS
Meerut accident

