Government terrorizing people with the use of draconian laws: Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde on activists' arrest

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Dalit scholar and general secretary of Committee for Protection of Democratic Rights (CPDR), Dr Anand Teltumbde, whose house in Goa was raided by the Pune police on Tuesday, said the government was now terrorising the people with the use of “draconian laws” like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Meanwhile, rights activists from 37 organisations condemned the government and demanded release of all the rights activists arrested and branded as ‘Urban Naxals’ in a joint Press conference here on Wednesday.

“The state has now come to a stage of being terrorist. The process of law enforcement itself becomes a punishment of sorts with the unconstitutional legislations like the UAPA,” Teltumbde said while narrated the events when his house at Goa was raided by the police on Tuesday.

“What happened with me can happen with anybody. This is undeclared Emergency. The previous Emergency was constitutional. But whatever going on now is simply horrific,” he said.

Teltumbde, senior professor and Chair, Big Data Analytics at the Goa Institute of Management, said he was not present at his house during the raid and came to know of it later.

The activist said in his role as a public intellectual, he has been critical of the policies of the government which he said were “voiced in not a superficial way but with scholastic discipline”.