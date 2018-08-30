Jammu and Kashmir: Two boys arrested for KiKi Challenge in Rajouri

By UNI

JAMMU: The city police here arrested two boys on Wednesday for dancing on the roads under the trending "KiKi Challenge", thereby endangering their own lives as well as the lives of other people in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An information was received by the police regarding the incident about the boys, who were filming a video of this whole episode, also sharing it on Facebook, SSP Rajouri Yugal Manhas, said here.

He said that in the video, a boy can be seen dancing after deboarding a car, while the driver continued to drive it forward.

"Thereafter, an investigation was initiated into the matter and it was found that one Veenesh Chibber, resident of Nowshera town near tehsil office, was driving a car in a negligent manner, while the other person Chetan Bali, resident of Qasba Mohalla Nowshera, who was sitting on the front seat of car, opened its window and started to dance on the road, while the car was moving," said the SSP.

The SSP added that the video was filmed on Hanjana - Rajal road.

"As the negligent act of the boys put their lives in risk as also endangering the lives of other people, the police took cognisance and a case was registered while both the accused have been arrested by the police team," said Mr Manhas.

"Parents are also requested to make their children aware about the bad consequences of 'KiKi' challenge," added the SSP.