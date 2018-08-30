Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Two boys arrested for KiKi Challenge in Rajouri

An information was received by the police regarding the incident about the boys, who were filming a video of this whole episode, also sharing it on Facebook.

Published: 30th August 2018 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image for representational purpose only.

By UNI

JAMMU: The city police here arrested two boys on Wednesday for dancing on the roads under the trending "KiKi Challenge", thereby endangering their own lives as well as the lives of other people in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An information was received by the police regarding the incident about the boys, who were filming a video of this whole episode, also sharing it on Facebook, SSP Rajouri Yugal Manhas, said here.

He said that in the video, a boy can be seen dancing after deboarding a car, while the driver continued to drive it forward.

"Thereafter, an investigation was initiated into the matter and it was found that one Veenesh Chibber, resident of Nowshera town near tehsil office, was driving a car in a negligent manner, while the other person Chetan Bali, resident of Qasba Mohalla Nowshera, who was sitting on the front seat of car, opened its window and started to dance on the road, while the car was moving," said the SSP.

The SSP added that the video was filmed on Hanjana - Rajal road.

"As the negligent act of the boys put their lives in risk as also endangering the lives of other people, the police took cognisance and a case was registered while both the accused have been arrested by the police team," said Mr Manhas.

"Parents are also requested to make their children aware about the bad consequences of 'KiKi' challenge," added the SSP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KiKi Challenge Rajouri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals