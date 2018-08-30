Kerala floods exceptional, Centre should allow foreign aid: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

By IANS

NEW DELHI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said although the UPA government rejected foreign donations during its tenure, the BJP government should allow foreign donations for flood-ravaged Kerala as the situation there is "exceptional".

He said people from Kerala helped build the economy of Gulf countries and their contribution to these countries' development is huge.

He further said the total financial assistance from Centre is just Rs 600 crore as against the damages of Rs 20,000 crore.

The External Affairs Ministry has clarified that India will not accept such funds from foreign governments due to a policy put in place by the UPA government following the 2004 tsunami.