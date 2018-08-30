Home Nation

Kerala floods exceptional, Centre should allow foreign aid: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar said that the total financial assistance from Centre is just Rs 600 crore as against the damages of Rs 20,000 crore.

Published: 30th August 2018 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

SharadPawar

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said although the UPA government rejected foreign donations during its tenure, the BJP government should allow foreign donations for flood-ravaged Kerala as the situation there is "exceptional".

He said people from Kerala helped build the economy of Gulf countries and their contribution to these countries' development is huge.

He further said the total financial assistance from Centre is just Rs 600 crore as against the damages of Rs 20,000 crore.

The External Affairs Ministry has clarified that India will not accept such funds from foreign governments due to a policy put in place by the UPA government following the 2004 tsunami.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Kerala floods foreign aid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals