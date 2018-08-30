Kiki challenge lands two Jammu and Kashmir boys in jail

Home Nation

Dancing on roads on the kiki song landed two boys in a jail in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said today.

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

Kiki challenge, also known as 'In My Feelings Challenge', has been all over the internet in the last few months.

It involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to Canadian rapper Drake's latest song, 'Kiki do you love me'.

Two boys - Veenesh Chibber and Chetan Bali - were arrested for taking the challenge on road, Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas said.

The incident came to light after the boys filmed the video of the act and shared it on Facebook last evening, he said.

He said the police advises all people not to perform any adventurous act especially on roads, which endangers their lives.

Parents are also appealed to aware their wards about bad consequences of the challenge, the SSP said.

