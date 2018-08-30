Momo challenge: Centre issues advisory for parents

By Online Desk

In the wake of reports from West Bengal about the viral online dare game, 'Momo Challenge', the Cyber Laws & e-Security group of the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology (MeitY ) has issued an online advisory for parents.

The advisory issued by the ministry asks the parents to look out for the following signs and symptoms in their wards.

1. Becoming withdrawn from friends and family.

2. Persistent low mood and unhappiness.

3. Looking worried that stops him/her from carrying out day to day tasks.

4. Sudden outbursts of anger directed at themselves or others.

5. Loss of interest in activities that they used to enjoy.

6. Visible marks like deep cuts or wounds on any part of the body of the child.

The ministry has advised the parents not to discuss about the 'Momo Challenge' or the 'Blue Whale Challenge' with their kids unless there is a strong reason to believe that the child has played the game or knows about it. It has guided the parents to install a good cyber parenting software to monitor the kids' online activities.

Earlier, the Association of Heads of ICSE schools, West Bengal, had called upon all member schools to urge parents to keep a watch on their children. The West Bengal Police have also urged the youngsters to not play the game or reply to the messages from unknown numbers and have asked the teenagers to inform them.

The 'Momo Challenge ' is similar to the Blue Whale Challenge, is spreading viral across social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. It inspires children and teenagers to perform life-threatening tasks and encourage them to commit suicide. Momo reportedly sends disturbing and violent images to the children on social media and threatens the recipient if they refuse to participate.

The online game is blamed for two deaths in West Bengal's Kurseong this month. Several youngsters have received 'Momo challenge' across several north and south Bengal districts.