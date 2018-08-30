Home Nation

NIA arrests Hizbul supremo Syed Salahuddin's son in Srinagar

Published: 30th August 2018 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin's son has been sent to NIA custody. (File | AP)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested Pakistan's Muzaffarabad-based Hizbul Mujahideen supreme commander Syed Salahuddin's son, Syed Shakeel Ahmed, during a raid here, police said.

The NIA carried out the raid in the Rambagh area of the city. "He is working as a laboratory technician in Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura.

"In 2017, the NIA arrested Syed Shahid Yousuf, another son of Syed Salahuddin. He was working with the Jammu and Kashmir agricultural department," a police officer added.

Yousuf was placed under suspension by the department following the arrest.

NIA sources said both arrests have been made in connection with the terror funding scam being investigated by the agency.

