Home Nation

Om Prakash Rajbhar distances himself from Shivpal Yadav's Samajwadi Secular Morcha

Rajbhar, who has been critical of alliance partner BJP in the past, reiterated that the SBSP had no tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's Morcha and that the alliance with BJP will continue.

Published: 30th August 2018 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By PTI

BALLIA: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar today distanced himself from the new front floated by disgruntled SP leader Shivpal Yadav.

"I have nothing to do with the Samajwadi Secular Morcha, which was launched by Shivpal Singh Yadav yesterday," Rajbhar said here.

Rajbhar, who has been critical of the bigger alliance partner BJP, asserted that his SBSP had no tie-up with the morcha and its alliance with the ruling party will continue.

"Although I have had a number of meetings with Shivpal Singh Yadav in the recent past, in none of these did we discuss politics," said the minister for backward classes welfare in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Shivpal Yadav floated his morcha yesterday, saying he will seek the support of 'neglected' workers in the Samajwadi Party.

He had also said he would unite the small parties in the state.

But Yadav, who remains an SP legislator, did not clarify whether his morcha will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who visited the party office in Lucknow today, evaded a question on the front announced by his brother.

"I am here for a condolence meeting for Samajwadi leader Darshan Singh Yadav. Ask this question tomorrow," he told reporters.

Shivpal Yadav was removed from the post of SP state unit's president after his nephew Akhilesh Yadav assumed charge as national president last year, edging out Mulayam Singh Yadav.

He had met Rajbhar the night before launching the new front.

But both leaders maintained that the meeting was personal and not political.

Earlier in June, the SBSP president had triggered speculation after he was closeted with Shivpal Singh Yadav in the Varanasi circuit house for over 15 minutes.

While both leaders had called the meeting just a courtesy, political overtones were read into it as the minister has been targeting the state government every now and then.

That meeting had also assumed significance as Rajbhar had at one time defended Akhilesh Yadav over the alleged damage done to the official residence that he vacated in Lucknow.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Om Prakash Rajbhar Shivpal Yadav Samajwadi Secular Morcha Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party SP SBSP Samajwadi Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits