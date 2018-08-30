Home Nation

One militant gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

Yesterday, four policemen lost their lives in a terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

Published: 30th August 2018 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

No report of casualties or injuries has been reported as of now.(File photo | PTI)

By ANI

BANDIPORA: A militant was gunned down by the security forces during an ongoing encounter in Hajin area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district here on Thursday.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.  

Yesterday, four policemen lost their lives in a terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Shopian district. According to the police, a police party came under indiscriminate firing by a group of terrorists during the afternoon hours in Shopian's Arhama.

This came after two terrorists from Hizb-ul-Mujahideen were gunned down in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. 

(More details are awaited)

Jammu and Kashmir kashmir encounter Hajin encounter

