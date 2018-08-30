People in Gautam Navlakha’s locality have mixed reactions about his arrest

Home Nation

'They (Navlakha’s family) are kind to me. Their children are also respectful. I am shocked to know they are linked with wrong people; it’s hard to believe,' Prasad, a tea seller in that area.

Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha being arrested by the Pune police at his residence . (Photo | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In the posh Nehru Enclave locality in South Delhi, all roads led to block number R3, where activist Gautam Navlakha lives, on Wednesday. The buzz in the area has refused to die down since Navlakha was arrested by the Pune police. 

Television crews with OB vans have been stationed outside the complex since Tuesday afternoon. The entrance gates have been blocked by four police barricades. Around a dozen policemen in uniform, and some in civilian dress, were on the side and opposite footpaths, sitting on bikes and looking at their mobile phones and occasionally chatting among themselves.   

The residents of the area and passersby were puzzled at all the commotion. People on their bikes, in their autos and pedestrians stopped, enquired about the police and media presence and moved on. “This has been going on for two days. I am tired of telling people the same thing again and again,” said Prahlad, who has been selling tea for over a decade near R3 block.

He said Navlakha’s “partner” often comes to his shop to buy cigarettes. “They are kind to me. Their children are also respectful. I am shocked to know they are linked with wrong people; it’s hard to believe,” he added. There is a maternity hospital near the residential block. “This is shocking. At first, when I saw the police, I thought some VIP must be visiting the hospital,” said Nandlal Gulati, owner of a bathroom fittings supply store.

The guard at the hospital, however, had uncharitable views about the activist. “The man is eccentric and rude. Many times, he leaves his car at the entrance of the hospital. If we object, he argues and makes a lot of noise,” he said.

