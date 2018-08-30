PM Narendra Modi leaves for Kathmandu, says BIMSTEC Summit will further consolidate progress

Home Nation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning left for Kathmandu to participate in the two-day fourth BIMSTEC Summit getting underway later in the day.

"I am confident that the Fourth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit will further consolidate the progress made thus far under BIMSTEC, and will chart the course for building a peaceful and prosperous Bay of Bengal Region," Prime Minister wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.

Mr Modi further wrote, "My participation in the Summit symbolises India's highest priority to our neighbourhood and our strong commitment to continue deepening our relationship with the extended neighbourhood in South-East Asia.

The Summit this year focuses on the theme 'Towards a Peaceful, Prosperous and Sustainable Bay of Bengal Region.  Prime Minister will be interacting with various nation heads during the Summit.

"On the margins of the BIMSTEC Summit, I will have the opportunity to interact with the leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand," he wrote.

In a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli, Indian Prime Minister will review the progress made in the bilateral ties since Mr Modi's last visit to Nepal in May this year.

Prime Minister Oli and Mr Modi will also inaugurate the Nepal Bharat Maitri Dharmashala at the Pashupatinath temple complex.

According to diplomatic sources, Mr Modi is likely to hold one-on-one interaction with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also.

 

