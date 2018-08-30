Pushed back 500 people to Assam, claims Mizo students' body

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) or the Mizo Students' Federation today claimed that its activists have detected and pushed back nearly 500 people from Assam trying to enter into Mizoram without valid citizenship documents.

The outfit's activists have started keeping a vigil on the Mizoram-Assam border following publication on July 30 of the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, in which 40 lakh applicants were left out, MZP president L Ramdinliana Renthlei said.

"Between August 16 and today, our workers detected and pushed back around 500 people from Assam from three checkpoints - Vairengte, Bairabi and Saiphaim. They did not have valid citizenship documents," Renthlei told PTI.

He alleged that the Mizoram government did not take necessary steps, though other northeastern states bordering Assam made arrangements to prevent "illegal migrants" from sneaking in.

The state government, however, said additional police personnel were deployed in border areas.