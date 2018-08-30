Raipur Diary

Home Nation

Former Raipur collector O P Choudhary (Center) taking party’s membership in the presence of BJP president Amit Shah (Right) and Chief Minister Raman Singh (Left)

Renu’s book on her ex-CM husband Ajit Jogi

Renu Jogi, Congress MLA and wife of Chhattisgarh’s first chief minister, Ajit Jogi, has written a book narrating untold stories from the life of her husband during the 43 years of their marriage. According to her, the book would be released sometime during the next couple of months. She has recollected unknown or lesser known facts about the life of Ajit Jogi. Political analysts believe the book is likely to create a political bustle ahead of the polls.

Former Raipur collector joins BJP

A 2005-batch IAS officer and the former Raipur collector O P Choudhary, 37, who resigned to launch his political career, has joined the BJP in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. He took the party’s membership in the presence of BJP president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Raman Singh. “I have assumed the membership of BJP”, he tweeted.

In his Facebook post he cited the limitations of bureaucracy and said, “I wish to dedicate myself more for my soil and my people. So I left the service”, he said to justify his decision to join politics. The BJP is likely to project him as a youth icon and a likely candidate for the polls. Choudhary was the recipient of the PM’s award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2012. 

Vajpayee’s niece seeks ministers’ removal for showing disrespect to Atal

Irked by the disrespect allegedly shown to former prime minister AB Vajpayee by two senior ministers of the Raman Singh Cabinet, the niece of Vajpayee, Congress leader Karuna Shukla, has sought their resignation on moral grounds. She alleged that the PM and BJP were using the name of Vaypayee to garner votes. “It’s shameful to seen the BJP ministers laughing during the prayer meeting when people were paying their last respect to Vajpayee’s asthi kalash”, Shukla said. The incident has caused embarrassment to the ruling BJP. Health minister Ajay Chandrakar was seen giggling and burst out into laughter with another minister despite state BJP president Dharamlal Kaushik asking them to stop. 

Top poll official warns collectors over calls

Chhattisgarh chief electoral officer Subrat Sahoo, infuriated over collectors ignoring calls from him and his office, has shot off a strongly-worded letter to collectors who are returning officers, asking them to either attend the telephone calls or respond by calling back. He reminded them that it was essential to contact them on their mobile phones for swift handling of matters as needed by the election commission for the smooth conduct of upcoming Assembly elections. The Opposition Congress has expressed concern. “This indicates the extent to which the dignity and honour of the constitutional institution has seen a decline under the present regime”, PCC president Bhupesh Baghel alleged.   

