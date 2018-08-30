Home Nation

Rajnath Singh favours taking help of clerics, scholars to check radicalisation

A final decision on the issue is yet to be taken as a few more meeting on the subject is likely to take place in coming weeks.

Published: 30th August 2018 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To check the radicalisation attempts by terror groups like the dreaded ISIS, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has pitched for taking help of clerics, scholars and the National Commission of Minorities to build a counter-narrative.

The issue was discussed at a high-level meeting, chaired by the home minister and attended by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, which was called this week to deliberate the government action on de-radicalisation and counter-radicalisation, a home ministry official said today.

At the meeting, the home minister has suggested that clerics, scholars and researchers and the NCM should be engaged to check attempts to radicalise youths and motivate them towards constructive works.

Singh said help of community elders should be taken to find out the reasons behind some youths getting attracted towards radical views, the official said.

A final decision on the issue is yet to be taken as a few more meeting on the subject is likely to take place in coming weeks.

The government, in a statement in Parliament, had said that the radicalisation has emerged as a challenge world over and the terrorist organisations are using various platforms to propagate their ideology and to attract recruits.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and police forces of different states have arrested nearly 100 youths for suspected links with ISIS, which allegedly radicalised them.

The Union Home Ministry last year had created a new division, Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR), headed by a Joint Secretary, to check radicalisation attempts in the country.

The move reflected the government's seriousness in dealing with the problem.

Threats to internal security from increased radicalisation, mostly online, and terrorism were growing and the new wing focuses on assessing the reach of global terrorist outfits besides shaping strategies to counter their propaganda and activities, another official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajnath Singh ISIS Radicalisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits