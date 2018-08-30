Home Nation

Statue of Swami Vivekananda defaced in West Bengal

Published: 30th August 2018

Swami Vivekananda (Photo | Wikipedia)

By PTI

SURI: A statue of Swami Vivekananda was found defaced in West Bengal's Birbhum district today, police said.

Local people found the statue of Swami Vivekananda defaced at Md Bazar this morning and informed the police.

The police rushed to the spot.

The inspector-in-charge of Md Bazar police station, Madhab Chandra Mondal said "we are investigating the matter".

The statue was installed by a local NGO in 2015.

An official of the NGO said the "Statue is installed on a high pedestal. It is not possible for children or insane people to climb the high pedestal and damage it."

The local people demanded an investigation into the defacement of the statue of Swami Vivekananda.

