Home Nation

Still several issues need to be addressed: Law panel on simultaneous polls report

The Law Commission today suggested three options to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls but said several points still remain to be addressed.

Published: 30th August 2018 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, electronic voting machine

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Law Commission today suggested three options to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls but said several points still remain to be addressed.

In a public appeal issued along with its draft report on holding the mammoth exercise, it said though many of the impediments in achieving synchronisation of LS and assembly elections have been addressed, some of the points would "still remain to be pondered upon."

It asked al stakeholders to suggest whether holding simultaneous elections, by any means, tinker with the democracy, basic structure of the Constitution or the federal polity of the country? It said various committees and commissions have made suggestions to deal with the situation of hung Parliament or Assembly, where no political party has majority to form a government.

These panels have proposed that the prime minister/chief minister may be appointed or selected in the same manner as a speaker of the House is elected.

"Will it be possible? If so, will it be in consonance and in conformity with the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution. Will such an appointment or selection of the PM/CM by consensus amongst the political parties / elected members require amendment to Tenth Schedule to the Constitution? If so, to what extent?," it posed.

It said that after detailed discussions, the Commission has come to the conclusion that holding simultaneous elections would be ideal as well as desirable, but a workable formula is required to be provided in the Constitution.

It asked what other Articles of the Constitution may require amendment other than those discussed in the draft report.

It also wanted to know whether its recommendations violate the constitutional scheme.

"In view of the complexity of the issues involved, it is desirable to have further discussions and examination on the matter, involving all the stakeholders, once again, before making final recommendations to the government," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Law Commission Simultenous Poll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits