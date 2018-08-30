Home Nation

Supporters of Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Bhagwant Mann raise slogans against each other

The Punjab unit of the AAP went into a crisis after Khaira was removed recently from the post of Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly.

Published: 30th August 2018 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Sukhpal Singh Khaira (Photo | Youtube)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Some members of the Aam Aadmi Party owing allegiance to Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann today shouted slogans against the rebel group leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a meeting.

The incident took place when Khaira was holding a meeting of party workers at Sangrur district as part of the preparation of forthcoming convention in the district.

"A few supporters of Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann tried to disturb the workers' meeting," Khaira claimed.

While Mann's supporters shouted slogans against Khaira outside the meeting venue, the supporters of ousted Leader of Opposition also raised slogans against Mann.

The situation was later calmed down by the police, which was present at the meeting venue.

Workers supporting Mann claimed that during the meeting, they were initially not allowed to speak.

"When I started speaking in the meeting, they raised objection to (AAP national convener) Arvind Kejriwal's praise. I told the gathering that all the 20 MLAs should work at the ground level the way Kejriwal was doing. The mic was snatched from us and we were thrown out of the meeting," said one of the supporters of Mann.

The Punjab unit of the AAP went into a crisis after Khaira was removed recently from the post of Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly.

The crisis in the party further aggravated when the ad-hoc Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of dissident MLAs appointed Khaira as an interim president of the Punjab unit.

The infighting between two factions was also witnessed in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during the recent Monsoon Session.

AAP's dissident MLAs led by Khaira had declared the party's Punjab unit "autonomous" and "dissolved" its current organisational structure during volunteers convention in Bathinda on August 2.

Khaira group now has eight legislators on its side.

Apart from Khaira, others are Kanwar Sandhu (Kharar), Primal Singh (Bhadaur), Jagdev Singh Kamalu (Maur), Nazar Singh Manshahia (Mansa), Master Baldev (Jaitu) and Jagtar Singh Jagga (Raikot).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann Sukhpal Singh Khaira aap AAP Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits