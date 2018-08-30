Two killed in landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district

By PTI

GOPESHWAR: Two brothers were killed and another family member was injured when their house collapsed after being hit by a landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, an official said today.

The incident occurred at Farkhet village in Ghat area of Chamoli district late last night, District Disaster Management officer N K Joshi said.

The deceased were identified as Sabar Lal (50) and Gabar Lal (52) who were brothers, he said. Bodies of the two have been recovered, he said.

Surendra Lal (45), a relative who was injured in the landslide, has been admitted in a hospital in Ghat.